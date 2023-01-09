Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 9, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry, but chilly to start off this week. eEsterday we had sunshine try to work though the clouds, but ultimately a minor disturbance passing by to the south of the Ohio River. Today, we have no such issue. We should see a mix of clouds and sun through the day, and temps, while chilly still, are on the cusp of a moderating surge. Tomorrow we see more clouds again and the warmer are starts to override the cold, but no threat of precipitation. Wednesday is a very mild day, with sun to start, but increasing and thickening clouds in the afternoon and evening.

Our next weather system arrives Thursday and lingers through midday friday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely for most of Thursday with rain totals of .25″-1″ and coverage at 90% of Ohio. Cold air comes racing in overnight thursday night and we dont believe moisture will be out of here yet, meaning we are looking for some wet snow to fall near or just after midnight through mid morning on Friday. Totals are uncertain at this time, as this really comes down to a timing event of the cold air arrival. But, we will say initially that a few inches may be seen. We will watch this closely and will introduce an official snow estimate likely Wednesday morning. But, the end of the week could be a bit messy, the way it looks right now. At least muddy, but perhaps slushy too. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation totals from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The majority of this looks to be rain at this time, with snow potential limited to the overnight hours Thursday and Friday morning.

Cold air dominates for the finish of the week from friday afternoon through sunday morning. Temps likely will be about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. But, we stay precipitation free in that period and see potential for sun. Temps start to moderate Sunday afternoon.

Monday is mild with increasing and thickening clouds. Then rain arrives again overnight Monday night and goes through Tuesday. Potential for .25″-1″ totals is solid at this time, and we end up with nearly 100% coverage. Colder air comes in for Wednesday the 18th and Thursday the 19th, but we likely see clouds break for sunshine as well.