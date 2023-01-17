Ohio county fair supporters recognized

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Interim Director Tracy Intihar today addressed delegates from Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs at the 98th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Other special attendees included: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague.

Honors were awarded to individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, nine received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. ODA Interim Director Intihar presented each winner with a certificate. Those chosen for the special honor (denoted by an asterisk below) received plaques.

The award recipients were:

Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair support the local economy and help educate the public about the importance of agriculture and the many necessities it provides, including food, clothing, shelter, fuel, and energy. In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of amusement rides, for monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and for coordinating animal health efforts with designated local veterinarians.

For more information on Ohio’s fairs, visit https://www.agri.ohio.gov.