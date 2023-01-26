Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation appoints new leadership

Share Facebook

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently added one new board member and elected officers of its 16-member board, which oversees the charitable, nonprofit organization.

For 2023, Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Jenny Cox was named president; Amy McCormick, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. was named first vice president; Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Nathan Brown was named 2nd vice president; and Ohio Farm Bureau Treasurer Chris Weaver will serve as the foundation’s treasurer.

“One of the primary goals of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is to cultivate pathways for young people to learn about careers in agriculture, which will help ensure the future progress and prosperity of the industry in Ohio,” Cox said. “Through our scholarship opportunities, grant funding, and ExploreAg programs, we are committed to helping Ohio youth discover their own career in agriculture. I am looking forward to building on the past success of the foundation and continuing to impact the future of agriculture positively.”

New to the board is Karl Wedemeyer, co-owner of White Diamond Farm in Marion County. Wedemeyer serves as the Young Agricultural Professionals member of the foundation board of directors, a seat that was created in 2021 and previously held by Jenna Gregorich of Coshocton County.

Also reappointed to the board was Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Mike Boyert.