Ohio FFA — Welcome to 2023!

Message from Ohio FFA State President Aubrey Schwartz
It’s hard to believe that 2023 is already here!
This year, my teammates and I have been so blessed to meet so many of our 27,703 Ohio FFA members. Throughout this year, we have been impacted by so many of you in such a positive way. You all have added value to our lives in ways that we can’t explain! Whether that has been at FFA Camp, Chapter Visits, Leadership Nights, Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies or National Convention, we’ve had a great time celebrating Ohio FFA with dance moves, laughs and joy.
Speaking of national convention…what a week in Indianapolis we had! Ohio truly beamed with Buckeye pride as many of our members crossed the stage.
We had two American Star finalists, 28 proficiency finalists, 25 agriscience finalists, a national band member, a national choir member, five national talent competitors, numerous career development teams, and five chapters competed to be one of the top chapters in the nation.
Out of all of those honorees, we had one American Star winner, nine proficiency winners, two Agriscience Fair winners, a top three talent, and two chapters win in their respective career development events. From cheering on our finalists, pre-session dance parties, to the Buckeye Bash and everything in between, Ohio made an immense impact at National Convention.
We’ve made so many amazing memories already, but the excitement doesn’t stop here!
With the spring rolling in it means more Leadership Nights, more Career Development Events, chapter banquet season and Ohio FFA State Convention. During this time, I encourage you to try something new you haven’t before. Whether that’s a new CDE, looking into FFA Camp for this summer or just saying hello to new friends from across the state at a contest. There are so many opportunities just in front of us — all we need to do is take advantage of them. These opportunities are available because of so many dedicated individuals, so make sure we thank those who make everything we do possible along the way.
While spring is an exciting season, it’s also a very busy one. Advisors — thank you for all you do for us throughout the year. Whether it’s having us as extra children, spending late nights with us or stressing over an application, you help us in so many ways. As FFA members, this is one of the most rewarding organizations we can be a part of and these opportunities are possible because of you. Thank you for impacting my teammates and I, all FFA members and your communities around you. We truly don’t say it enough, but thank you.
On behalf of the 2022-2023 Ohio FFA State Officer Team, thank you for a great year so far. We are so excited to celebrate all of our accomplishments this year at the Ohio FFA State Convention on May 4 and 5 in the Celeste Center at the state fairgrounds. Keep bringing your excitement, joy, laughter and dance moves into the new year. See you all soon!
Much love and many hugs,
Aubrey Schwartz
2022-2023 Ohio FFA President
Important dates to remember
January
20: Agricultural Biotechnology CDE
February
4: Agricultural Communications CDE
14: Farm Business Management CDE
14: Greenhand Quiz
18-25: National FFA Week
March
3: Agricultural Power Diagnostics CDE
4: FFA Officer Interviews Informational Session
4: Public Speaking CDE
14: Agricultural Sales CDE
25: Agronomy CDE
25: Equine Management CDE
25: General Livestock CDE
25: Milk Quality & Products CDE
25: Poultry CDE
30: Dairy Cattle CDE
30: Dairy Handlers CDE
31: Agricultural Mechanics Skills CDE
April
1: FFA Officer Interviews
1: Nature Interpretation CDE
1: Wildlife Management CDE
4: Grain Merchandising CDE
19: Veterinary Science CDE
19: Grooming l & ll CDE
25: Outdoor Power Equipment CDE
29: Agricultural Issues Forum CDE
29: Meats Evaluation & Technology CDE
May
4: Agricultural Mechanics Engineering CDE
4-5: State FFA Convention