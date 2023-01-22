Ohio FFA — Welcome to 2023!

Share Facebook

Message from Ohio FFA State President Aubrey Schwartz

It’s hard to believe that 2023 is already here!

This year, my teammates and I have been so blessed to meet so many of our 27,703 Ohio FFA members. Throughout this year, we have been impacted by so many of you in such a positive way. You all have added value to our lives in ways that we can’t explain! Whether that has been at FFA Camp, Chapter Visits, Leadership Nights, Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies or National Convention, we’ve had a great time celebrating Ohio FFA with dance moves, laughs and joy.

Speaking of national convention…what a week in Indianapolis we had! Ohio truly beamed with Buckeye pride as many of our members crossed the stage.

We had two American Star finalists, 28 proficiency finalists, 25 agriscience finalists, a national band member, a national choir member, five national talent competitors, numerous career development teams, and five chapters competed to be one of the top chapters in the nation.

Out of all of those honorees, we had one American Star winner, nine proficiency winners, two Agriscience Fair winners, a top three talent, and two chapters win in their respective career development events. From cheering on our finalists, pre-session dance parties, to the Buckeye Bash and everything in between, Ohio made an immense impact at National Convention.

We’ve made so many amazing memories already, but the excitement doesn’t stop here!

With the spring rolling in it means more Leadership Nights, more Career Development Events, chapter banquet season and Ohio FFA State Convention. During this time, I encourage you to try something new you haven’t before. Whether that’s a new CDE, looking into FFA Camp for this summer or just saying hello to new friends from across the state at a contest. There are so many opportunities just in front of us — all we need to do is take advantage of them. These opportunities are available because of so many dedicated individuals, so make sure we thank those who make everything we do possible along the way.

While spring is an exciting season, it’s also a very busy one. Advisors — thank you for all you do for us throughout the year. Whether it’s having us as extra children, spending late nights with us or stressing over an application, you help us in so many ways. As FFA members, this is one of the most rewarding organizations we can be a part of and these opportunities are possible because of you. Thank you for impacting my teammates and I, all FFA members and your communities around you. We truly don’t say it enough, but thank you.

On behalf of the 2022-2023 Ohio FFA State Officer Team, thank you for a great year so far. We are so excited to celebrate all of our accomplishments this year at the Ohio FFA State Convention on May 4 and 5 in the Celeste Center at the state fairgrounds. Keep bringing your excitement, joy, laughter and dance moves into the new year. See you all soon!

Much love and many hugs,

Aubrey Schwartz

2022-2023 Ohio FFA President

Important dates to remember

January

20: Agricultural Biotechnology CDE

February

4: Agricultural Communications CDE

14: Farm Business Management CDE

14: Greenhand Quiz

18-25: National FFA Week

March

3: Agricultural Power Diagnostics CDE

4: FFA Officer Interviews Informational Session

4: Public Speaking CDE

14: Agricultural Sales CDE

25: Agronomy CDE

25: Equine Management CDE

25: General Livestock CDE

25: Milk Quality & Products CDE

25: Poultry CDE

30: Dairy Cattle CDE

30: Dairy Handlers CDE

31: Agricultural Mechanics Skills CDE

April

1: FFA Officer Interviews

1: Nature Interpretation CDE

1: Wildlife Management CDE

4: Grain Merchandising CDE

19: Veterinary Science CDE

19: Grooming l & ll CDE

25: Outdoor Power Equipment CDE

29: Agricultural Issues Forum CDE

29: Meats Evaluation & Technology CDE

May

4: Agricultural Mechanics Engineering CDE

4-5: State FFA Convention