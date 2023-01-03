Ohio Field Leader Podcast Episode 27 – Growing for the Next Generation

Share Facebook

For the first podcast of 2023, the Ohio Field Leader looks ahead to the future. This is a look beyond 2023 to the needs of agriculture in future generations with the help of the Ohio Soybean Council’s check-off funded GrowNextGen program. Listen in as Dusty visits with Jane Hunt to learn more about this educational program that takes science into the classroom to educate and inspire young people to consider agriculture and the soybean industry in their future. Dusty and Jane look back at the last 10 years of GrowNextGen and what is ahead in terms of hands-on learning, educational activities, careers, and resources for teachers and students alike.