Ohio Organic Corn Performance Test results

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Rich Minyo, Osler Ortez, Ohio State University Extension

The purpose of the Ohio Organic Corn Performance Test (OOCPT) is to evaluate certified organic corn hybrids for grain yield and other important agronomic characteristics. Results of the test can assist farmers in selecting hybrids best suited to their farming operations and production environments as well as recommendations made by seed companies and breeding programs.

Results for the 2022 Ohio Organic Corn Performance Test are available, you can access a copy of the PDF full report here. Additionally, you can access results by selecting any of the three 2022 test locations (including 2-year and 3-year summaries) on the Ohio Organic Corn Trial webpage. The web-based version of the trial includes sortable tables, and the information can also be downloaded as spreadsheets.

In 2022, wet and cold soil conditions in May delayed field preparation and planting. The Organic OCPT fields were planted in the second half of May into conventionally tilled fields with good soil moisture. The Wooster and Apple Creek organic locations received over 2 inches of rain within 48 hours of planting which impacted the emergence on most hybrids. The weather presented unique challenges that not only delayed planting but also delayed harvest, with two out of the three locations harvested on Dec. 5. Despite these and other challenges in the crop season, organic corn test yields were in the 200 bushels per acre range. Averaged across hybrid entries in the early and full season tests, yields were 211 bushels per acre. Yields at individual test sites averaged across hybrid entries in the early and full season tests were 193 bushels per acre — Graytown, 213 bushels per acre — Apple Creek to 226 bushels per acre — Wooster.

Corn hybrids differ considerably in yield potential, standability, maturity, and other agronomic characteristics that affect profitable crop production. Hybrid selection should be based on proven performance from multiple test locations and years.

If you have any questions, contact Rich Minyo (minyo.1@osu.edu) or Osler Ortez (oortez.5@osu.edu).