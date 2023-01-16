       

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 284 | Zoe Kent Once Cheered on the Buckeyes, Now Ohio Agriculture

January 16, 2023 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

This week Dusty and Matt visit with Zoe Kent who is an agriculture advocate in Ohio through her social media handles Farm With Zoe. She talks about the challenges she has faced throughout the years in conjunction with advocating while being an Ohio State University Cheerleader. To keep the athlete trend going Matt talks with Cade Stover, Ohio State University Star Tight End Football Player, about his passion for agriculture and football. Lastly, Matt talks with Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, about the hot topics, challenges, and high points within the industry. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

19:56 Cade Stover – Ohio State Football Player

24:50 Colin Woodall – NCBA

33:24 Closing

