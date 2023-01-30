       

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 286 | Carbon Credits: Can You Cash In?

January 30, 2023 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Matt and Dusty sit down with Mike Estadt of Ohio State University Extension to talk about carbon. Mike talks about what practices are available in the carbon credit world and the benefit they provide for farmers and the environment. Also, Matt chats with Paul Bertels with Farm Gate Insights discussing biofuels. Lastly, Jill Adelsberger with Cargill discussing marketing strategies. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

05:58 Paul Bertels – Biofuels

16:50 Jill Adelsberger – Cargill

22:21 Back with Mike

