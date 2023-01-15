OSU Extension Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings

Share Facebook

By Mike Estadt, Ohio State University Extension Educator

Ohio State University Extension will present its 2023 Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings starting in late January and continuing into February. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, and the main sponsor of the meetings. Economists from the CFAES Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics, Extension specialists in tax policy, ag law and meteorology, along with other college specialists and invited guests, will serve as speakers.

Held throughout the state, the six outlook meetings will address agricultural topics of interest not only in Ohio, but across the Corn Belt as well. Programs will include presentations on grain market outlook; the dairy industry; agricultural law updates; long-term healthcare; Ohio’s changing climate; energy outlook, international economic outlook, farm real estate values and cash rent trends; farmland preservation outlook; agricultural input price projections; and federal tax updates.

The outlook meetings will be hosted jointly by Union, Madison, and Champaign counties; Pickaway and Ross counties; Clinton and Fayette and individually by Defiance County; Wayne County; and Darke County. Click here for program flyer for the entire series.

Jan. 20, Greenville

Register at: go.osu.edu/darkeoutlook

Jan. 26, Wilmington

Register at: go.osu.edu/clintonagoutlook

Jan. 27, Plain City

Register at: go.osu.edu/TriCountyOutlook

Feb. 3, Wooster

Register at: go.osu.edu/23wayneoutlook

Feb. 14, Jewell

Register at: go.osu.edu/23defoutlook

Feb. 23, Circleville

Register at: go.osu.edu/pickawayoutlook

“Outlook meetings have useful take-aways that I have seen farm managers use directly for the upcoming season and planning for the future of the farm business. Farmers are the CEOs of their farm and collecting unbiased information and putting it into action is essential for success,” according to Bruce Clevenger, Extension Farm Management Field specialist. For more information regarding a program near you, visit the Ohio Ag Manager website at https://u.osu.edu/ohioagmanager/.