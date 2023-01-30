Renewable energy grants and low interest loans

Share Facebook

By Chris Zoller, Ohio State University Extension Educator, ANR for Tuscarawas County

This USDA Rural Development program provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. Agricultural producers can also apply for new energy-efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing. Applications are due no later than March 31, 2023.

How can funds be used?

Funds can be used for renewable energy systems such as:

Biomass (for example: biodiesel and ethanol, anaerobic digesters, and solid fuels)

Geothermal for electric generation or direct use

Hydropower below 30 megawatts

Hydrogen

Small and large wind generation

Small and large solar generation

Funds also can be used to buy, build, and install energy efficiency improvements such as:

High-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC)

Insulation

Lighting

Cooling or refrigeration units

Doors and windows

Electric, solar, or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivots

Switching from a diesel to an electric irrigation motor

Replacement of energy-inefficient equipment

Who is eligible to apply?

Agricultural producers who generate at least 50% of their gross revenue from farming and small businesses in rural areas may apply for low interest rate loans and grant funding. Small businesses interested in applying must be in an eligible area. Check this website for additional information: https://eligibility.sc.egov.usda.gov/eligibility/welcomeAction.do?pageAction=ONERD.

Additional requirements

Applicants must provide at least 60% of the project cost if applying for a grant only.

Applicants must provide at least 25% of the project cost if applying for loan.

All projects must have technical merit and utilize commercially available technology.

Energy efficiency projects require an energy audit or assessment.

Getting started

Additional program information, including application instructions can be found here: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/energy-programs/rural-energy-america-program-renewable-energy-systems-energy-efficiency-improvement-guaranteed-loans/oh.