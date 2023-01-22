Upcoming soybean educational opportunities

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

There are two educational opportunities to learn more about soybean production coming up in February. One is a virtual meeting and one is available in-person.

The OSU Extension AgCrops Team will be hosting their 3rd annual virtual Corn College and Soybean School on Feb. 10, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m featuring your OSU Extension state specialists and soil fertility guest speaker, Dr. Kurt Steinke, from Michigan State University.

CCA CEUs will be available during the live presentations.

To register for this online meeting, visit: go.osu.edu/cornsoy.

Registration is requested by February 9 at noon. There is a $10 registration fee for this event, which goes directly to support OSU AgCrops Team activities.

Presentations will be recorded and uploaded to the AgCrops Team YouTube channel after the event (https://www.youtube.com/c/OSUAgronomicCrops). However, CCA CEUs will not be available for the recorded presentations.

MORNING SESSION 9:00-noon

9:00-9:40 Osler Ortez Corn Management for 2023

9:50-10:30 Laura Lindsey Soybean Management for 2023

10:40-11:20 Kurt Steinke (MSU) Soil Fertility

11:20-noon Alyssa Essman Weed Management

AFTERNOON SESSION 1:00-4:00

1:00-1:40 Kelley Tilmon Soybean Insect Management

1:50-2:30 Andy Michel Corn Insect Management

2:40-3:20 Pierce Paul Corn Disease Management

3:20-4:00 Horacio Lopez-Nicora Soybean Disease Management

There is also an in-person educational opportunity on Feb. 24 at the Beck’s Hybrids facility outside of London, Ohio. Madison and Champaign Counties are offering an in-person Soybean School where you can gain useful insight from university soybean specialists. They will share the latest research and provide a hands-on look at what may be impacting soybean yield.

Topics and speakers include:

Weed control and cover crops- Dr. Alyssa Essman

Ultra Early Soybean Planting- Dr. Laura Lindsey

Fungicide and Insecticide Application Timing- Dr. Laura Lindsey and Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora

Sulfur on Soybeans- Amanda Douridas

SCN and other Soilborne Pathogens- Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora

Seeding Rates and Replant – How Low is Too Low- Grant Davis

Certified Crop Advisers and Commercial and Private Pesticide Applicators can receive continuing education credits. This event will be held at Beck’s Hybrids, 720 US Hwy 40, London, Ohio, on Feb. 24. Cost to attend is $40 and includes lunch and one publication (chosen during registration). Please RSVP by 2/17 at go.osu.edu/SoybeanSchool.

A special thanks to the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off for sponsoring this event.