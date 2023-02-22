Chapters celebrate National FFA Week across Ohio

Share Facebook

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Annually, FFA chapters across the country celebrate National FFA Week to honor the organization and its members each February.

Whether through service projects or community outreach, the celebratory week allows FFA members to raise awareness and promote the National FFA Organization, agricultural education and its prominence in building future leaders. This year, National FFA Week was celebrated from Feb. 18 through Feb. 25.

Ohio FFA had much to celebrate this year after the association reached a record-breaking 28,000 FFA members in 2022.

“With Ohio now having a record number of students, National FFA week gave us the chance to celebrate where we are now while reflecting on how far we have come since the founding of our organization,” said Hannah Saum, Ohio FFA Vice President.

With over 300 FFA chapters in Ohio, it was no surprise that the week celebrating the blue and gold was packed with excitement and fun.

“It was so exciting traveling all over the state and seeing how each chapter celebrated differently,” Saum said. “Even with all of the different events, we were all still celebrating the organization that brought us together.”

Morgan FFA

In celebration of National FFA Week’s “National Day of Service,” on Feb. 20, the Morgan FFA chapter visited a local farm and handed out doughnuts to over 50 farmers in the area. As they passed out doughnuts, the members spoke with the farmers and expressed their appreciation and support for them. Dubbed as the chapter’s “Farmer Appreciation Doughnut Day,” this was the first time the chapter put on the event.

Talawanda Butler-Tech FFA

The Talawanda Butler-Tech FFA chapter put on its “Lend-A-Jacket” program to give recognition to educators who have made a positive impact on their members. The placement of the blue jacket in classrooms across the high school also allows everyone to see the presence of their chapter within the school. On the morning of Feb. 21, members gave their jackets to teachers they appreciated in the school. By the end of the school day on Feb. 24, the students collected the jackets back. The teachers were able to keep the FFA-themed hanger the jacket came on and students wrote short messages of gratitude on the back.

Waterford FFA

Waterford students compete in their annual school-wide cornhole tournament in the gymnasium. Over 30 teams registered to compete in the competition with all of the proceeds being donated. Photo provided by Emma Hartline.

The Waterford FFA chapter hosted their annual cornhole tournament for the entire school to participate in during lunch throughout the week. The goal was to not only have the chapter’s members be involved in the FFA week celebration but, rather, everyone. The chapter charged $10 per team and all of the proceeds made go toward their chapter’s “Roger French Memorial Scholarship.” Roger French was a dedicated supporter of the Waterford FFA chapter and the chapter was excited to give back to its community by donating all of the proceeds to the scholarship.

Coldwater FFA

Looking to promote agricultural awareness, the Coldwater FFA chapter put on their FFA week petting zoo. On Feb. 24, each grade level in the chapter constructed an agricultural-related activity that was facilitated to kindergartners, first graders and second graders. Members brought in a variety of animals that the primary students interacted with while learning lessons as they walked through the pens.

Marysville FFA

Over a Zoom call on Feb. 20, the Marysville FFA chapter opened an FFA-themed box they received from the Berrien High FFA chapter in Georgia. The two chapters conducted a “box exchange” where they each mailed and received a box filled with varying chapter-related items such as t-shirts, state-related mementos, photos and handwritten notes from the officer teams of each school.

Fort Frye FFA

The “Kiss the Cow” event is a Fort Frye FFA chapter staple. Members raised money throughout the week putting money into a teacher’s jar to cast their “vote” for the teacher who had to kiss a calf. Collectively, students raised over $500.

From agricultural advocacy to connecting with chapters across state lines, the 2023 National FFA Week was nothing short of a celebration for Ohio FFA and its members.

“Members brought so much energy throughout the week and I can’t wait to see us carry that all the way up to the 95th Ohio FFA Convention & Expo!” Saum said.