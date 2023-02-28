CTC (with yield champion David Hula) coming soon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Mark Badertscher and Randall Reeder

The Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTC) will be held in- person March 14-15 at Ohio Northern University in Ada. The first day of this year’s conference will feature David Hula, four-time winner of the National Corn Growers Association Yield Contest and current record holder at 616 bushels per acre – all accomplished with no-till and strip-till. His presentation has been made possible by sponsors Brandt Professional Agriculture, Calmer Corn Heads, Pioneer Seeds, and Meristem Crop Performance.

Connect with other farmers and CCAs, experience new ideas, and increase your net income. Historically over 800 individuals will attend each day of this two-day conference, making it the largest agricultural meeting in northwestern Ohio.

The meeting and program have been developed by The Ohio State University Extension Specialists along with Agriculture and Natural Resources Educators in local counties with assistance from local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Farmers, consultants, industry representatives, and government officials will meet each day to listen to university specialists, industry representatives, and producers discuss new products and ideas for agriculture.

Tuesday sessions will include Soil Health, Cover Crops and No-till; Nutrient Management; Agronomic Crop Management; and Precision Ag Technology. Wednesday sessions will include Soil Health, Cover Crops and No-till; Agronomic Crop Management; Water Quality and Conservation Practices; and Climate and Carbon.

Registration is a flat rate of $100 (after March 1, registration is $150). This registration is available online at https://www.allenswcd.com/cttc/ and includes exclusive access to all video recorded presentations online for 30 days, starting about April 17. For Crop Consultants, the QR code will be active for that month. (Crop Consultants must register individually to receive CCA credits.) Take advantage of the opportunity to discuss one-on-one with speakers, exhibitors, sponsors, and other participants by attending this year’s Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference.