Elchingers win Excellence in Agriculture

Nick and Bailey Elchinger of Henry County are the winners of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2023 Excellence in Agriculture competition. The results were announced Jan. 28 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award competition is designed as an opportunity for young agricultural professionals who do not derive the majority of their income from production agriculture to earn recognition for their contributions to the agriculture industry, while actively contributing and growing through their involvement in Farm Bureau and agriculture.

Nick was born and raised in northwest Ohio on a small family farm where he learned to love farming alongside his grandfather, father and brother. Bailey was born and raised on a small family hog farm in southern Michigan. On their Henry County farm, they produce corn, soybeans and wheat along with baling both hay and straw commercially. Bailey also works off the farm for StoneX Financial Inc. in Bowling Green, helping farmers, grain elevators and livestock producers mitigate the risks they face regarding commodity prices.

As the winner, they receive a $3,000 cash prize, complimentary registration to the 2024 YAP Winter Leadership Experience and an expense-paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Salt Lake City where they will compete in the national contest. Prize packages are sponsored by Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America.

All finalists receive a softshell jacket and complimentary registration to the 2024 YAP Winter Leadership Experience. Finalist prizes are sponsored by Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and Ohio Soybean Council.

The Young Agricultural Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members who are ages 18-35. The program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience, a Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and conducts the Outstanding Young Farmer, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet contests. Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.