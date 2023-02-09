Farm income expected to decline

Share Facebook

While America’s families continue to deal with record-high grocery prices,farm familiescan expect to see a drop in income in 2023. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed USDA’s Farm Sector Income Forecast in their latest Market Intel report. U.S. net farm income is forecast to fall almost 16% from last year, while costs are expected to increase more than 4%, on top of a record increase in production expenses last year.

Increased operating costs, lower prices for livestock and crops, and the end of pandemic-related assistance are among the factors that will contribute to a loss in farm income, down to $136.9 billion. While fuel and fertilizer costs are expected to decline somewhat from record highs, marketing, storage and transportation costs are forecast to increase 11%. Labor costs are projected to increase 7%.

“The farm income forecast is a stark reminder that America’s farmers and ranchers are not reaping big benefits from higher prices at the grocery store,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF president. “Although some commodity prices are rising, farmers are being hit by circumstances beyond their control, from the cost of supplies and labor to drought and avian influenza. That’s why the farm bill is so important and must be passed this year. Farm bill programs enable farmers to manage the risk and weather the storm of challenges to continue stocking the pantries of America’s families.”

Adding to the challenges, interest rates are rising and farm sector debt is projected to increase $31.9 billion to a record $535 billion. According to the Market Intel, “Nearly 70% of farm debt is in the form of real estate debt, for the land to grow crops and raise livestock. Real estate debt is projected to increase $26.79 billion to a record-high $375.8 billion, largely due to an increase in land values across the country. Non-real estate debt, or debt for purchases of things like equipment, machinery, feed and livestock, is projected to increase by $4.4 billion to a record $159.1 billion.”