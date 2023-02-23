By Ed Lentz, Ohio State University Extension
The Ohio State University Extension Hancock County office will be offering its Hot Topics in Grain Crops Series over three evenings in February and March at the Hancock County Agricultural Service Center, 7868 CR 140, Findlay, OH 45840. Each meeting will cover one specific crop — wheat, corn, and soybean. Local research results and a discussion on upcoming production issues will be presented at the meeting. There will also be a Question-and-Answer period to address any issue concerning that crop which was not part of the presentation. The programs will be led by Edwin Lentz, who has a doctorate in Crop Management and Physiology and has been providing agronomic expertise to Ohio farmers for over 30 years. Programs are free but please register by calling the Hancock County Extension office, 419-422-3851 or email lentz.38@osu.edu at least one day before the program. Program details are given below:
- Hot Topics in Corn Production. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Local research will be presented on nitrogen rates, timing of nitrogen application, starters, and benefits from nitrification inhibitors, growth regulators, sulfur, nitrogen-fixing products, and other nitrogen biologicals. State research updates will include management of tar spot and gibberellin ear rot.
- Hot topics in Soybean Production. Thursday, March 23, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Local research will be presented on fungicides for plant health and waterhemp management. State research updates will discuss weed and disease management, planting date, and seeding rates.