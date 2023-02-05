Night for Young Professionals at OSU Feb. 9

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Ohio State University student leaders are gearing up for the Night for Young Professionals — a free professional development event open to all students in the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The over-arching theme of the event, taking place in two locations in Columbus and Wooster, is to “Prepare tomorrow’s leaders today” with the goal of answering questions students have about the transition to a real-world job after graduation. Student participants get a professional headshot photo, dinner, door prizes and an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and have real conversations about what to expect when launching their career after graduation. The event is being hosted by Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) in Columbus and Agricultural Communicators, Educators and Leaders of Tomorrow (ACELT) in Wooster.

“Our goal is to really give them an opportunity and a space to ask questions and to help prepare themselves for what comes after graduation,” said Raegan Feldner, leadership chair of Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. “We bring in our team from the career development office to help provide resume support. They will be there before the event reviewing resumes and they will also be hosting a breakout session where they’ll dive deeper into what a resume looks like and what those employers are looking for. We have a mock interview breakout session to help prepare students for those interviews as they’re leaving college and looking for that final job. We also offer free headshots as part of the event because we know that to look professional you must have a nice head shot. This helps provide students with those resources that they might not be provided anywhere else prior to graduation.”

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus and the Shisler Conference Center in Wooster. A barbecue dinner will be provided in both locations. The kick-off speaker will be Mike Bailey, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Breakout sessions include:

• Preparing a higher level resume

• Diving into life — Advice for graduating seniors

• Landing the Internship — Advice for undergraduates

• Mock interview — Dos and don’ts

In addition, each student participant will have the chance to win a door prizes including a laptop computer, Apple Watch, gift certificate for professional wardrobe, and more. Stay connected for updates: @osu_act on Instagram and Facebook. Attire for the event is business professional and free headshots will be taken at the beginning of the event.

Columbus Registration Link

Wooster Registration Link

The event is sponsored by the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio’s Soybean Farmers with cooperation from Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal.