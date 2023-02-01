Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 1, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry weather is set to continue. Yesterday was the coldest day over Ohio since around Christmas, and we will continue to see some pretty chilly temps in here for the next day or two. Arctic high pressure dominates the landscape today, and thanks to the high, we stay partly to mostly sunny today and tomorrow. Late in the week on Friday north winds come in behind another minor trough, and that will be enough to trigger some lake effect snow and clouds. The snow stays well north near the Lake Erie shoreline, while the clouds can move farther south pretty easily. Temps stay cold.

The weekend will not be as cold with partly sunny skies and winds switching to the SW. We see the best temperature moderation on Sunday and Monday as we get back closer to normal. STill, with the set up we should have good conditions for early february. Clodus will increase late on Monday afternoon.

Our next front arrives on Tuesday with a chance of scattered rain and snow showers. Most of the precipitation we believe will be rain thanks to the moderating temps early in the week. But, as the cold front swings through, precipitation can end as wet snow. Liquid equivalent will be .25″-.75″ over 90% of Ohio – see map below. We turn colder behind the front. However we also clear out, and should finish our 10 day forecast window with partly to mostly sunny skies for next Wednesday through Friday.