Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 10, 2023

Colder air moves into the region today, and will camp here for tomorrow as well. Today we see north winds picking up some moisture off the Great Lakes and bringing it here in the form of clouds We wont rule out a few wet snowflakes at times, but generally are just looking at clouds. Sun can break through at times, but will not be the main feature of the day. Tomorrow has better sunshine potential, but we stay chilly.

Sunday we start to see some temperature moderation. Partly to mostly sunny skies are here and we keep that pattern going through Monday and Tuesday as well, with generally milder temps. Our next round of moisture an come for next wednesday where we see a system moving through bringing .1″-.3″ and 70% coverage. We take a break behind that for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, but a second wave comes in for Thursday night and friday. That wave is much more impressive, with moderate to heavy moisture. However, it also brings cold air, and there is a very good chance of cold air arriving before moisture is done. We continue to talk up the potential for both rain and snow over Ohio. Track of the low will be the determining factor in precipitation type. The map below is an update of liquid equivalent precipitation out of the two system combined from wednesday through Friday next week.

Colder air settles in behind for the weekend of the 18th and 19th. However, temps moderate again quickly the week of the 20th, and we are also seeing a mostly dry pattern trying to emerge as the entire western two thirds of the country is system free to start the week of the 20th.