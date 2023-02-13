Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 13, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry and mild to start the week. Temperatures will be above normal through Wednesday. Sun dominates today, while sun gives way to clouds tomorrow. Wednesday will feature a bit of moisture in the morning, but mostly just clouds as we are pencilling in a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Wednesday afternoon clears out with partly sunny skies. The first half of this week will be very “un february” like.

A stronger weather system arrives on Thursday. TEmps are still warm enough to see predominately rain. We expect .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Colder air is coming in behind the front, but we feel moisture is basically done before the coldest air arrives. As such, we are not looking for any snow out of the event, even though temps will be moving sharply colder and will be below normal to finish the week. Clouds dominate on Friday with strong northwest flow coming over the Great Lakes. However, we have no serious concern about precipitation at this point.

The weekend turns out partly sunny and dry with temps near normal. Next Monday also is dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Next Tuesday a warm front lifts north through the state, triggering rain potential of .25″-.75″. The cold front with the corresponding low swings through quickly behind that on Wednesday, with another .25″-.75″ of rain possible. Heavier thunderstorms likely stay farther NW over IL, WI and MI. The map below shows 2 day rain totals for next Tuesday and Wednesday, but these can change as this event sits right at the end of our 10 day forecast window. Any change in low pressure track will bring a different set of rain totals to our neck of the woods.