Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 14, 2023

Happy Valentines Day! The weather pattern remains mild for a large chunk of the rest of the week. Today we start with sun, but clouds will be building this afternoon. Only minor moisture is expected overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, but we will still advise you to keep an umbrella handy if you are heading out of that Valentines date tonight. Moisture totals look to be a few hundredths to a tenth or two through sunrise tomorrow morning, and that only over 40% of the state. Still, we cant say we stay dry.

We turn out partly sunny the rest of tomorrow and southwest winds return. That will keep us above normal on temps. Thursday clouds build quickly, and we end up with rain spreading across the state from SW to NE. Rain totals are heavier to the west and south, but we will leave the door open for .25″-1″ of moisture on Thursday. Colder air will blast in behind the front, but we are continuing to see the coldest air coming well after moisture is gone, meaning we still have no concern about snow. The map below shows 24 hour precipitation for the event Thursday.

Friday will be colder with clouds giving way to sun. Then after a chilly start to Saturday, we begin to lock in some moderating temps. Sunday and Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and milder. Next Tuesday clouds increase aheads of our next system.

That system is on track for Wednesday and early Thursday. Moisture continues to look impressive. Rain will be the predominant type, but cold air is also trying to move in while a second surge of moisture is still here. So, we will not rule out wet snow overnight Wednesday night or Thursday morning. As we have been saying to this point, though, everything depends on the track of the low. Right now we are seeing most of Ohio stay in the warm sector, but the system is still over a week out.

Coler air will finish the week next week, but does not look to be a long term issue.