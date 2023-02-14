Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 15, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Clearing today over Ohio, as we gear up for another round of moisture tomorrow. Today’s temps will be well above normal once again as we continue with our spring like feel over the state. Good evaporation potential resides here today. Clouds increase late this afternoon dnt through the overnight.

Rain arrives tomorrow from the west and southwest, spreading over the entire state in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavier in a few spots farther south, but generally we are looking at .25″-1″ rain totals over about 90% of Ohio. The map below shows 24 hour totals ending at sunrise Friday. Much colder air will be blasting in behind the front, but we remain convinced that the cold air will not be sufficient to change any moisture to snow, and the coldest part of the air mass will be here long after the precipitation is done. As such, we see friday as being much colder than what we have gotten used to here over the past couple of days, and we expect daytime highs for friday to be in line with normal.

Saturday starts chilly, but we already see temperatures willing to moderate in the afternoon. Temps continue to warm through sunday and the start of next week. You can look for partly to mostly sunny skies through that period. Tuesday and Wednesday we see more clouds around, but nothing that gives any problematic moisture issues. That being said, we wont rule out rain showers Tuesday afternoon over the southernmost 20% of the state, out of a system that has better coverage over KY, TN and WV.

Next Thursday our next frontal complex arrives. A warm front lifts through early Thursday, and a cold front then swings in later in the day and at night. 24 hour rain totals will be .25″-1″ again over 100% of Ohio. The track of this system is one that suggests all rain again, but colder air is lurking to the NW all week next week. So, while we are keeping rain as we finish the 10 day forecast period, we also will suggest that colder air is coming to finish the week and weekend next friday through Sunday.