Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 16, 2023

Rain moves across Ohio today, starting in SW parts of the state, and ending up with nearly 100% coverage. Rain totals will be from .25″-1.5″, and streaks of the heavier totals can fall several embedded locations throughout Ohio. Moisture continues into the evening, and we will not rule out rain ending as some wet snowflakes in northern areas, particularly NW Ohio tonight. Still all action should be done by midnight, before the coldest air arrives. The map below shows rain totals through midnight tonight.

We are significantly colder for your Friday tomorrow. However, clouds give way to sunshine, and the sun will help mitigate the chill a bit. Fair weather remains in controls through the weekend and early next week. Saturday starts chilly, but temps moderate in the afternoon. Sunday is milder and monday looks good as well as partly to mostly sunny skies dominate the weekend through Monday. Clouds will be thicker Tuesday. A disturbance is passing to our south over KY, TN and WV, with a chance of snow to our north in Ontario on Tuesday. That will be the main reason for the clouds.

Wednesday of next week looks wet, as another strong frontal complex arrives from the west and south. However, currently it looks like the state misses out of the heavy rains, and ends up with .25″-.75″ rain totals and 100% coverage. This will depend on the track of low pressure. Also next week we start to see a very definitive line between warm air to the south and cold air to the north across the country. That warm air vs cold air battle will lead to a lot of back and forth for us. Thursday and Friday of next week may be cooler, but not cold. The changes though will lead to more clouds to finish next week and also another chance of a shower or two late, heading into the last weekend in February.