Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 17, 2023

Colder air takes control today behind the system that moved through the eastern corn belt yesterday. The chill will be backed up by northwest winds that hold over the region. However, we expect clouds to give way to more sun as the day wears on. A chilly night is in store tonight and we will have a good chill to start tomorrow as well. However, Canadian high pressure moves off to the east tomorrow afternoon, adn southwest winds will help temps start to moderate. Sunday will be milder with full sun, and that carries over into Monday as well, with an above normal start to the week on temps.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday feature more clouds. We have two disturbances going around us on Tuesday, one to the north and one to the south. Clouds will be the consequence of that, and they look to hold pretty tough on Wednesday as well. While we wont rule out a shower or two in southern Ohio on Tuesday, Wednesday should be precipitation free. Clodus will thicken late Wednesday and through the overnight.

Rain arrives next Thursday and can be significant. Right now totals are looking to be in the .25″-.75″ range with coverage at nearly 100%. Colder air is on the move as well, so right now we wont rule out rain ending as wet snow Thursday night. However, that comes down to the track of the low, and we wont zero in on that for a few more days. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation potential for Thursday as we see it right now.

Behind the system, we see a fairly strong warm air vs cold air battle to finish the week and for the weekend. Warm air dominates the southern half of the US, while cold air dominates the north. We are a battle ground state, with cold air pushing south, and then retreating north. That set up will bring some swings in temps from next Friday through the 27th, and those swings may trigger some hit and miss precipitation. However, we do not see a well organized front in that period, and as such precipitation chances are minor at best. Look for the battle to continue into early March.