Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 2, 2023

No change in the forecast this morning. We remain mostly dry from now through next week, with only one frontal passage likely in the 10 day forecast window. Today we feature plenty of sun while we stay cold, the last day under this current high pressure dome. Tomorrow a weak trough slips through from the northwest, swinging winds around to the north and northwest as well. This will trigger some lake effect clouds and we wont rule out a bit of light snow or flurry action in far north central or NE Ohio near LAke Erie. The rest of the state just sees the clouds and some sun.

Our weekend is dry with partly to mostly sunny skies from Saturday through next Monday before clouds increase next monday night. Temps will not be as cold Saturday and then we expect additional temperature moderation Sunday and Monday.

Our only front passes next Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing rain showers for the most part. WE cant rule out rain ending as some wet snow early Wednesday, but really think the predominant precipitation type will be rain. Totals can be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below gives an updated look. Behind that front we chill down again, but we should be dry on through next weekend. Sunday the 12th we see a significant bubble of warming taking over the entirety of the western US, and expect it to make a move into our region sometime that following week, the week of the 13th.