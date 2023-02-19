Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 20, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny and mild to start the week over Ohio. This week overall will be temperate, but we have some rain coming. Today will be fully dry with the sun dominating. Tomorrow we see more clouds around. We can’t rule out a shower or two in central Ohio, but the rest of the state stays dry with clouds and some sun. Rain chances in central Ohio have coverage at less than 30%, and should be done by midday.

Wednesday a warm front lifts through the state, triggering showers. Then a cold front comes later in the afternoon and through Thursday midday, with another round of rain and thunderstorms. The best potential for storms will stay to our north and west. Still, we can expected rain totals for the event, starting with the warm front passage Wednesday and ending thursday afternoon to be at .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows rain potential for that system.

Thursday afternoon we start to see some clearing, but temps do not fall off right away. We do turn cooler for Friday and the start of the weekend, but temps moderat by Sunday. We are dry for the entire period, Friday through Sunday.

Clouds increase next monday. That leads to our next system for overnight next monday night into Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely with rain totals of .5″-1.5″ and coverage at 100%. Cooler, drier air returns next Wednesday and holds though the first weekend in March.