Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 21, 2023

Some colder air sags into the state today and we likely see a few more clouds because of that change in air mass. However, another big change in the forecast pattern is coming, and we will see it start tomorrow. A strong warm front will lift through Ohio tomorrow, bringing rain and thunderstorm potential. Then overnight tomorrow night and Thursday a second surge of moisture comes through from west to east. Combined, these two rounds of precipitation will produce rain totals of .35″-1.5″ over nearly 100% of Ohio. The map below shows moisture for tomorrow through Thursday early afternoon. We likely see clodus break up later Thursday afternoon and thursday night. Temps stay mild through Thursday, even though we see a front coming through and winds shifting to the NW. In fact, temps will be 20-25 degrees above normal tomorrow afternoon and Thursday.

The colder air blasts in for Friday, where we will be much colder again. Clouds will mix with sunshine. Better sun potential arrives for the weekend, and that will help us to be not as cold, but temperature moderation will be slow. Monday of next week clodus increase again, and another weather system triggers rain from Monday mid to late afternoon through the overnight. Rain totals through Tuesday midday will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90%.

We return to cool weather for the balance of the 10 day forecast window. However, we are dry for that period as well, with sunshine from the afternoon of the 28th on through the first weekend in March.