Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 22, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A warm front lifts through the state today, kicking off a rainy 24-30 hour period over Ohio. The heavier rains from this system will stay west and north for the most part, but thunderstorms will be possible in NW Ohio later this afternoon into early evening. All told, we are looking for rain totals to be .25″-1.5″ over Ohio, with the bulk of the state under 1″. The high end of the rain range will be in NW Ohio where any thunderstorms come together. Everything winds down before daybreak tomorrow. Now, temperatures today will be quite warm, well above normal, in spite of the rain. South winds will be the main driver of the warm up and that will hold all the way through. The map below is an updated look at our moisture potential today.

We get sunshine back for tomorrow as drier air works in over the state. Colder air is on the way, but we should stay mild for most of the day, as the cold air arrives closer to late afternoon and evening. We turn out much colder for Friday, taking our roller coaster ride full circle for the week. We may be stuck in the 30s, struggling to get in to the lower 40s on Friday. The weekend sees temps moderate slightly, but we do not get back to the warmth of today and tomorrow. Sunshine is a good part of the forecast for the weekend though.

Clodus return monday. Rain showers arrive by afternoon and continue through evening and overnight. Temps will be mild enough to keep all precipitation in rain form. Colder air comes in behind again, but not sharp cold, just a return to near normal temps for the end of February. We stay Dry for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. A frontal complex looking to arrive with warmer air on Friday will trigger rain showers again into the start of the first weekend in March.