Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 23, 2023

Drier today behind the frontal complex that brought all of the moisture yesterday. Colder air is coming, but it holds off until later this evening on its move into NW Ohio, and the spreads across the rest of the state overnight. We expect sunshine to mix with the clouds today, and winds will be breezy at times, turning to the north. Taht north flow will be what brings down the colder air.

We turn out quite chilly tomorrow to finish the week, and some parts of the state will have trouble getting out of the 30s. WHile it is chilly, that chilly does not hang around long term. Temps are slightly higher for saturday, and then we see good moderation on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected all the way through the period. Clouds increase overnight Sunday night.

Rains are back Monday. A system moving in from west to east will produce .25″-1.1″ rain totals over nearly all of Ohio. The map below shows our thoughts on scope and spread as of this report. Data has been pretty consistent up to this point, and we feel confident of a good rain event to start the week.

Behind that system, we put together mostly dry weather for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will be normal to a bit above normal as we move into March. This set up would fall under the characterization of March coming in like a lamb, in our estimation. We don’t have many complaints. Late next week on Friday, we do have another system coming out of the central and southern plains, lifting northeast. Rain will be here to start on Friday, but we are watching the potential track of the storm closely, as we think there can be some potential to switch over to snow. Stay tuned. Either way, there is anothe rround of significant moisture on the way for late next week.