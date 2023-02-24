Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 24, 2023

Share Facebook

Colder today as winds switched to the north overnight. Colder air will be in control through tomorrow, before temps moderate a bit on Sunday. We should see a mix of clouds and sun through the weekend, but clouds increase late Sunday ahead of our next system.

Rain is here for Monday. Rain totals look to be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The rain lasts a good chunk of the day, but will be over in 24 hours or less. The map below shows our outlook for rain at this point. Behind the system we see a mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will be near to a bit above normal, and partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated.

Another storm complex exits the central and southern plains late next week, bringing rain to the region on Friday. This system also draws down some very cold air, and perhaps it arrives while moisture is still around. Wrap around, backside precipitation can come in the form of snow. So, the system on the whole can trigger rain, thunderstorms and snow, with liquid equivalent precipitation potential at .5″-2″+! Track of the low will be very important, and so we are not committing to any exact precipitation type right now, over a week out. But, the pattern is becoming very active, with this weeks rains and two systems next week. March may come in like a lamb next wednesday, but the lion could roar very quickly.