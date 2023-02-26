Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 27, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A wet start to the week with rain moving through the state today. Rain totals will be .25″-1″ over 100% of Ohio. Rain will be with us nearly all day, finally winding down closer to midnight. Clodus exit near daybreak tomorrow. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals today.

Tomorrow we stay mild and see partly sunny skies. Wednesday and Thursday also feature a mix of clouds and sun, but we won’t rule out a few scattered showers on Wednesday with more clouds for that 24 hour period. These showers are not part of any frontal complex, but more so just an offshoot of a warm air-cold air battle that is playing out nearby, mostly to our north. For example, on Wednesday, some showers will be passing by over the Great Lakes to our north, and that will be the trigger. A couple of hit and miss showers may come around later Thursday as well, as clouds start to increase ahead of our next system.

Friday we have the potential to see a very significant system moving into the eastern corn belt. Moisture is all but assured, however, we still have an opportunity to see rain, snow or both. We will not sugar coat the moisture potential, as we see possibly up to 3″ of liquid available across the entire eastern corn belt. Initially we are looking at all rain for the first half to 1.5″. But, cold air may funnel in quickly behind the low, producing potential for wet snow, particularly in NW, West central and north central parts of Ohio. REally this just comes down to the track of low pressure. Currently that track is being shown from Louisville, to Columbus and then on northeast. However, the track has been all over the place in the past 2-3 days. The trend has been for each successive track to be farther north than the previous, which would bode well for us to eventually be in the all rain sector soon. In any case, we are continuing to watch this closely and are giving a warning, no matter the precipitation type, that we will see way too much moisture out of this and localized ponding/flooding will be possible.

Behind that system, we cool down for the rest of the weekend and stay cool into the first half of next week. We expect a mix of clouds and sun Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with clouds then increasing on moderating temps Tuesday. That may trigger scattered rain showers overnight next tuesday night into Wednesday as we finish out the 10 day forecast period.