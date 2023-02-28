Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 28, 2023

Share Facebook

After a soggy day yesterday, we move to a drier pattern for the next 3 days. Temps stay relatively mild as well, mostly above normal through the period. Today we can expect a mix of clouds and sun, then tomorrow more clouds in the north as a low pressure system passes by over MI. That may bring a shower or two near the Lake Erie lakeshore line, but not much of anywhere else. Farther south, we stay partly sunny at least for your wednesday. Times of clouds and sun expect thursday as well, although we wont rule out a spit or sprinkle in central and eastern Ohio.

A massive storm complex kicks out of the central and southern Plains late thursday through Friday. That storm comes right across the Eastern Corn Belt. This storm has significant moisture with it, up to 3″ of liquid equivalent. We are talking about it in that fashion, because as of right now we could be looking at all heavy rain, all heavy snow, or some of both. Models are all over the place, and fall into those categories. We will have to wait until tomorrow to see if there is better data on track of the low. But, precipitation type aside….with 3″ of liquid potential, even if it came as snow (very wet snow), we are looking at way too much moisture, likely flooding and at the very minimum excessive ponding across the state as we finish the week. We will keep an eye on this one, but below we are posting a look at the liquid potential of this system (rain or liquid content of snow) combined for the 24 hour period starting friday morning.

Behind that system we turn colder for the weekend, but should be precipitation free, both saturday and sunday. Temps willb e normal to below. On monday clouds increase quickly, and we wont rule out a few scattered rain showers over the northern half to third of Ohio. Southern Ohio stays dry. For the finish of the week, Tuesday through Friday we are cool, but not cold, and should see a mix of clouds and sun. Right now a drier trend for the forecast settles in for most of that period, allowing soils to work through this potential glut of water.