Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 3, 2023

A wind shift has brought north flow in over the eastern corn belt today, and that will keep temperature under a bit of a lid overall. The other thing that arises out of a north and northwest wind pattern is the potential for some lake effect clouds and a few snow flakes. Most of the lake effect snow will be limited to very near the Lake Erie shoreline, in north central and northeast Ohio. The lake enhanced clouds can extend a bit farther and may encompass the northern third of the state today. Still, we expect no significant issues with some sunshine over the state interspersed with the clouds. Temps will stay chilly today.

Over the weekend we will see some moderation of our air mass. We are not as cold tomorrow, and then really see temps start to improve sunday and Monday, with Monday turning out near or above normal for the first time in a while. This will come as southwest winds develop ahead of next frontal system. Clouds increase later Monday afternoon and evening.

Our cold front arrives first next tuesday, bringing a few scattered showers with it. We are backing off on coverage for Tuesday, putting rain chances in over 40% of the state. Totals will be limited to a few hundredths to a few tenths in that coverage zone. We are dialing back the Tuesday rain because we are now growing more confident in a second wave coming up with low pressure out of the MO valley overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday. That will bring better rain chances with rains of .25″-.75″ over 90% of Ohio. Moisture finally winds down Wednesday evening, but we likely won’t break clodus up until Thursday. The map below is a look now at two day rain potential for the combined system.

Colder air comes in behind the front to finish out next week. there is a small chance that we see a few wet snowflakes early and predawn next Thursday, but really we have the colder air coming in after moisture is out of here. Still, we can expect temperatures to be below normal for Thursday through next saturday. Temps may start to come off a bit for next weekend. We still see a significant warming trend in western part of the US starting next sunday the 12th, and are targeting a good warm up here later on by midweek the week of the 13th.