Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 6, 2023

A dry and mild start to the week here today as we see south winds continuing and partly to mostly sunny skies. However, we will see 2 waves of moisture this week and the second one will be significant across Ohio. Clouds begin to increase tonight ahead of that first wave of moisture coming tomorrow.

A minor trough works through tomorrow and triggers a few scattered showers. Right now we are looking at a few hundredths to .3″ of rain over about 60% of Ohio. Temps remain quite mild. Then on wednesday we stay precipitation free, and mild. Clouds will be thicker in southern Ohio than north, but we expect a good deal of cloud cover to be around through the day in all parts of the state. Rain returns after midnight Wednesday night with a second, more significant round or moisture which continues through Thursday in Ohio. That round brings rain totals of .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map below shows rain from that Thursday wave.

Colder air comes in behind the front, but the cold does not look to come soon enough to have any concern about west snow. We expect a mix of clouds and sun for Friday, and then partly to mostly sunny skies over the weekend. Temps will be cool, but not overy cold. Moderating temps return early next week for Monday and Tuesday with south winds dominating.

We have our next frontal passage lined up for midweek next wee, as showers are likely for Wednesday the 15th. RAin totals can be 1″‘.6″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. This forecast will helps us be well above our average normal temps for the first half of February and also likely above normal on total precipitation through February 15th.