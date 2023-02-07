Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

An active pattern shift is underway over Ohio. Today is relatively calm compared to our next two frontal passages to come. Today we expect clouds to develop through the morning and midday, but precipitation likely holds off until later this afternoon and evening. Right now our projections are for light rains, a few hundredths to .3″ over about 40% of the state. By far, the better chance of precipitation this afternoon and evening will be from I-70 south.

We get through tomorrow with no new precipitation. In fact, we likely see clouds break for sun through a large part of the day, with clouds increasing again late afternoon and evening. Strong south flow will be here, helping to keep temps rather mild for Wednesday.

Rains return after sunset tomorrow night in SW Ohio, and then spread north and east through Thursday. Rain totals will be significant at .5″-1″ over 100% of the state. The map below shows potential as we see it right now. Cold air will race into western Ohio late Thursday afternoon, but we still believe moisture will be gone before cold enough air arrives to threaten any snow. Clouds remain dominant overnight Thursday night.

Chilly for Friday as wrap-around backside circulation controls the region. That means we need to keep the door open for a few wet snowflakes, particularly over central and eastern Ohio. Liquid equivalent moisture availability is only .25″ or less, but that still may be able to promote a coating on insulated or grassy surfaces. Saturday features clouds and some sun along with the cold afternoon, but Sunday turns out mostly sunny and significantly milder.

Mixed clouds and sun will be in for Monday and Tuesday to tstar next week. Then we get our next frontal passage next Wednesday, bringing rain totals of .25″-1″ and coverage at 90% of Ohio. Another minor system is tracking to show up next Friday with an additional threat of .5″ or less of moisture.