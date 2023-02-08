Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 8, 2023

Share Facebook

A dry day for us today, but we can see winds ramp up ahead of our next front. Those winds will bring warmer air as well. Sunshine to start today will be replaced by increasing clouds later this afternoon and evening.

A stronger front works in to the state tomorrow. Rain starts after sunset tonight in SW Ohio, and then spreads north/east. We anticipate rains of .25″-1″ with 100% coverage over the state through tomorrow afternoon, but also will see a dry slot come in and end precipitation by mid afternoon tomorrow in the west. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals through tomorrow night.

Colder air races in late tomorrow and tomorrow night, but precipitation should be done before it gets super cold. However, a second wave of moisture lifting into central and southern Ohio on Friday may trigger some wet snowflakes at midday and into the afternoon. We are not concerned about accumulation at tis point, but it will be cold enough for those snowflakes. Chilly air stays in control of the state through Saturday.

Moderating temps return Sunday with good sunshine. Then we see partly to mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with mild afternoons. Clouds will build back tuesday afternoon and evening.

Our next front arrives overnight next Tuesday night and Wednesday with rain showers likely over 80% of the state. Rain totals can be .25″-.75″. We do not drop temps for Thursday, but rather stay mild. A second, smaller batch of moisture comes quickly behind for next Thursday night and Friday, adding another few hundredths to .4″ over 60% of the state. Colder air will try and take over gain behind that wave for the following weekend and into the week of Presidents Day.