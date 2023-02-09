Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, February 9, 2023

Share Facebook

Rain works through the state today, lifting up from the southwest. The heaviest activity today stays to our west, but we still can pick up .25″-1″ totals over 90% of the state. We also need to pay attention to winds, as they will be quite strong in parts of the state through the entire day. Colder air starts to blast into the state later this afternoon, but a dry slot will be working in as well, and at this point we are looking for moisture and precipitation to be done before the air cold enough to create snow arrives. Still, clouds dominate through the evening and overnight as temps fall.

Tomorrow we expect a lot of clouds, but can see breaks of sun here and there. We wont rule out a wet snowflake or two, but nothing dramatic and our chances are significantly smaller than what we were seeing a couple of days ago. Cold air dominates through Saturday, but clouds will break up further. Finally we see temperatures moderation on Sunday with a good deal of sun. Dry weather holds through Monday and Tuesday with temps normal to above normal. Clouds increase Tuesday afternoon.

Our next round of moisture arrives overnight next Tuesday nigh and Wednesday. Rain totals look to be smaller, at .1″-.5″ and coverage ends up at 60%, mostly over the northern half to two thirds of the state. We take a break for Wednesday night and Thursday, before a second wave arrives Thursday night and friday. That slug of moisture is stronger and also rides some colder air in. At this point we need to allow for rain that ends as snow, and there is potential for some of the snow to be significant. However this system is over a week out, and the track of the low will bring about different precipitation types. AS such we are keeping options open in the forecast as mwe monitor it. The map below show liquid equivalent potential for the wednesday through friday time frame. This is a system to watch for sure.