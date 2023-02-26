Ohio counties eligible for emergency farm loan assistance

Share Facebook

By David Marrison, OSU Extension Field Specialist- Farm Management

Farm operations in 15 Ohio counties are eligible to apply for emergency credit through the U.S.D.A. Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Farm Loan program. These loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

The Emergency loan program is triggered when a natural disaster is designated by the Secretary of Agriculture or a natural disaster or emergency is declared by the President of the United States under the Stafford Act. These loans help producers who suffer qualifying farm related losses directly caused by the disaster in a county declared or designated as a primary disaster. In addition, farmers located in counties that are contiguous to the primary designated county may also qualify for this loan program.

A declaration was made for Brown and Clermont counties on Nov. 4, 2022 with the following contiguous counties eligible: Adams, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren Counties. This declaration was made for excessive rainfall that occurred from May 1 to June 16, 2022. The application deadline for these counties is May 29, 2023.

A declaration was made for Licking County on Feb. 9, 2023 with the following contiguous counties eligible: Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Muskingum, and Perry. This declaration was made for excessive rainfall and moisture that occurred from April 1 to Sept. 15, 2022. The application deadline for these counties is Aug. 21, 2023.

More information about the Emergency Loan program can be found at: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-Public/usdafiles/FactSheets/2019/emergency-loan-program.pdf.