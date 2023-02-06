Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 287 | Encouraging the Next Generation: Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Edition

Share Facebook

On this week’s podcast Matt and Joel visit with Evan Callicoat, Director of State Policy with Ohio Farm Bureau. He talks about the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program, and what his goals are for the new assembly. Matt talks with Brian Baldridge, ODA Director, about his agriculture background and his objectives as director. Raegan Felder, leadership chair for OSU’s Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, to talk about their upcoming night for young professionals. Lastly, Dale talks with Chris Brown of Glandorf Schools and Leah LaCrosse of Huron City Schools who recently attended a GrowNextGen event. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

06:25 Brian Baldridge – ODA Director

12:50 Raegan Feldner – ACT

17:05 GrowNextGen

42:07 Back with Evan