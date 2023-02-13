Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 288 | Interworking’s of OAN, OCJ and Ohio Pork

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This week on the podcast Matt and Dusty sit down to talk with Joe Everett, Ohio Ag Net Marketing Specialist, to talk about his role in the company and his farming operation. Next, Matt chats with Bryan Humphreys, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, at the recent Ohio Pork Congress to discuss the pork industry from a national standpoint. Dr. Dennis Summers, Ohio State Veterinarian, visits with Joel to talk about foreign animal diseases related to HPAI and the swine industry. Lastly, Matt talks with John Hummel, farmer in Fairfield and Franklin Counties, about development pressures with farming near Columbus, Ohio. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

04:55 Bryan Humphreys – NPPC CEO

08:31 Dr. Dennis Summers – Ohio State Veterinarian

20:09 John Hummel – Fairfield/Franklin Co. farmer

22:37 Back with Joe