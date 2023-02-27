       

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 290 | Train Disasters and Trade Disasters

February 27, 2023 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down to chat with Elizabeth Long of Ag Resource Management. She discusses the important deadlines related to crop insurance especially the March 15th deadline. Joel talks with Doug Mollenkopf about the East Palestine train derailment disaster. Lastly, Dusty interviews with Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, and John Linder, past president of the National Corn Growers Association. They discuss the potential Mexican ban on U.S. non-GMO corn imports. All this and more on this week’s Podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

06:54 Doug Mollenkopf – East Palestine Train Disaster

22:29 Tadd Nicholson & John Linder – potential ban

32:05 Back with Elizabeth

Check Also

Agricultural producers have until March 15 to enroll in several key USDA commodity safety net programs

Agricultural producers who have not yet enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved