Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 290 | Train Disasters and Trade Disasters

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down to chat with Elizabeth Long of Ag Resource Management. She discusses the important deadlines related to crop insurance especially the March 15th deadline. Joel talks with Doug Mollenkopf about the East Palestine train derailment disaster. Lastly, Dusty interviews with Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, and John Linder, past president of the National Corn Growers Association. They discuss the potential Mexican ban on U.S. non-GMO corn imports. All this and more on this week’s Podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

06:54 Doug Mollenkopf – East Palestine Train Disaster

22:29 Tadd Nicholson & John Linder – potential ban

32:05 Back with Elizabeth