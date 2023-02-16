Ohio’s first female state officer reflects on FFA

Share Facebook

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

Diane (Pullins) Klingelhofer made history within the Ohio FFA Association when she became the first female state officer in 1973. Although not a triumphant feat in her personal opinion, the impact of her leadership would be felt for years to come.

“I never wanted to be singled out as the woman in the organization…I just wanted to be part of it,” she said.

In 1928, 33 delegates from 18 different states met in Kansas City, Mo. to officially establish the Future Farmers of America, now recognized as the National FFA Organization. In the years that followed its creation, the FFA grew exponentially, overcoming challenges in the economy and even navigating turbulent waters of World War II. For 41 years, the growth was evident and impressive, but the growth was only male.

The FFA is often praised for the way it offers young people endless opportunities, and rightfully so. The organization encourages students to take a leap, reach their fullest potential and prepare for the next chapter of their lives. Whether it’s participating in a Career Development Event, attending a convention or serving as a chapter officer, the blue jacket truly provides opportunities for all.

Occasionally, however, there are individuals who stumble upon doors that lead to opportunities that go far beyond what they once thought possible. When the decision was made in 1969 to welcome women into the FFA, that door for an extraordinary opportunity was opened for Klingelhofer. A door that would allow her to pave the way for the future of the organization with impact still felt today.

Despite being a rather notable accomplishment, Klingelhofer believes her involvement in the organization was simply a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

“The organization, statewide and nationwide, was ready for the door to open to women. It just happened to be me who was there to go through it,” Klingelhofer said.

Klingelhofer wasn’t the first female in her family to find their place within the agriculture space. Growing up she watched as her mother and grandmothers were just as invested in farm activities as they were in daily household chores. The same remained true for Klingelhofer, leading her to enroll in her first vocational agriculture class.

With three older brothers who were active FFA members, one of which served as a state officer, she knew there was great opportunity for growth within the organization well before her involvement began. Klingelhofer jumped right in, never letting the fact of being one of few females to do so intimidate her. Afterall, she had always believed women had a place in agriculture.

“When it came to women in FFA, women in vocational agriculture classes, women in agriculture period, I never understood why we were excluded in the first place,” Klingelhofer said. “In my experience, women were always just as involved as the men on the family farm, they were truly vital pieces of the operation and the industry as a whole.”

Throughout her time in the blue jacket, Klingelhofer participated in a multitude of career development events, attended numerous conventions and even had the opportunity to be one of the first women to serve as a delegate at the National FFA Convention. Like many others, her time also helped direct the trajectory of her future. Thanks to skills she acquired in FFA, she felt confident and prepared as she stepped into her next chapter at The Ohio State University and, soon after, her career at John Deere.

Although it’s been a while since Klingelhofer last wore the blue jacket, she’s still a firm believer in the organization and recognizes the immense impact it has on young people. When asked about her advice to those currently involved in FFA her answer was two-fold.

“Take advantage of your resources: People, mentors, experiences, activities, education, the list goes on,” Klingelhofer said. “These resources are all available to you, make sure you ask for help.”

Klingelhofer believes what comes next is the most important.

“Become a resource. Turn around, take those skills and abilities you have and pass them on to other people. Your true value isn’t in what you know unless you share it. You can find so much value in helping others,” Klingelhofer said.

Klingelhofer hopes students never fail to recognize the opportunities that are in front of them as life changing experiences may just be right around the corner.

“Just as they were for me in 1973 — the opportunities are there, you just have to pursue them,” Klingelhofer said.