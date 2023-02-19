Soybean Defoliation Assessment

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

Photosynthesis takes place in the leaves of Soybeans. The amount of leaf surface area to absorb sunlight is an important factor in a soybean crop reaching its yield potential. Soybeans do a remarkable job compensating for reduced leaf tissue. Regardless if it is from insect feeding or hail damage, a soybean’s ability to compensate should not be underestimated.

The potential of defoliation from hail damage cannot be avoided. The ability to reduce leaf defoliation from insect feeding is possible, and it is an important management decision. The decision to treat soybeans increases the cost of production and may slightly reduce the yield depending on the time of application and equipment used. It is important to consider the growth stage of the soybeans as well as level of defoliation when determining if a treatment should be made. Insecticide expense adds to the cost of production and the potential of running down standing beans, if a ground applicator is used, has the potential for slight yield losses based on the growth stage.

“For defoliating insects in soybean, we usually use an overall defoliation measure as the threshold, regardless of what species is doing the feeding,” said Dr. Kelley Tilmon, Associate Professor of Entomology at The Ohio State University, and Entomology Field Crop Specialist for OSU Extension.

Dr. Tilmon recommends scouting multiple places in the field, and evaluating trifoliate leaves from the top, middle, and bottom of plants. “When looking at soybean plants, evaluate the entire plant. Select a trifoliate from the top, middle and bottom of the plant from across the field,” said Tilmon. “When assessing the level of feeding damage, disregard the leaflet with the most feeding damage and the leaflet with the least damage, and evaluate the middle leaflet. Repeat this for the top of the plant, middle and bottom of the plant at multiple points across the field. The decision should be based on the average condition of whole plants, not a scan of the top canopy. Also, defoliation tends to be worse on field edges, so it is recommended to make the assessment based on the field as a whole, including interior.”

Entomologists have recently calculated new thresholds for soybean defoliation based on more modern crop values and input costs. A rescue treatment is advised when defoliation levels reach 30% in pre-bloom stages, 10% during pod development and fill, and 15% at R6 (full seed). After R6, a treatment typically will not pay. These defoliation levels apply to the plant as a whole, not just certain leaves. Damage is often worst at the top of the canopy but on closer examination most of the plant is relatively unharmed. “A visual guide to defoliation is useful because it is very easy to over-estimate defoliation in soybean,” Tilmon said.

For more information, visit the new Soybean Defoliation scouting card.