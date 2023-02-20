The life of Paul Hall to be celebrated Feb. 25

Share Facebook

Paul Edward Hall II of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Paul was born to Paul and Margie Hall, on July 7, 1957, in Foster, Kentucky.

Paul was involved with Kentucky 4-H and went on to serve as President of Kentucky 4-H Teen Council and attend the University of Kentucky. After graduating, Paul married his sweetheart, Jill Conrad Hall, and went to work for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation for 10 years. In 1988, he opened an insurance agency with Nationwide Insurance in Mount Orab, Ohio with one employee. While receiving numerous awards over the years, the business now includes seven offices and nearly 40 employees. His faith in Jesus led him to a love of serving others. This gave him a passion for giving back to his community, especially the youth. He was involved in Kentucky 4-H Foundation (Chair), Brown County Republican Party (Chair), Brown County Board of Elections, Georgetown Church of Christ (Deacon), Brown County Jail Task Force (Chair), Southern State Community College (Chair), Brown County Junior Fair, Hospice of Hope Board and helped lead the Georgetown Church of Christ “God is Able” Campaign. Paul was so passionate about giving back that he even started the Paul Hall & Associates Foundation to help others. While he left us far too soon, the impact he had on our community will be felt for years to come.

Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jill Conrad Hall, and his mother, Margie Clark Hall. He was a loving father to his three daughters, Caroline and Sam Hennig of Harrison, Ohio; Anna and Andrew Stroud of Williamsburg, Ohio; and Rebecca and Brad Conrad of Winchester, Kentucky. He was a proud pawpaw of his six grandchildren; Lacey, Emily, Levi, Elaina, Audrey, and Baby Nora Grace who will be arriving very soon.

The family will host a visitation on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 6pm at the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Paul Hall Foundation to fulfill Paul’s last wish of building a community playground in Mount Orab. Donations can be made payable to Paul Hall & Associates Foundation and can be sent or dropped off to one of the Paul Hall & Associates offices with a notation of “playground.”