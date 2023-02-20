The value of remaining silent….

Share Facebook

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

How did the fish get caught? He opened his mouth. That riddle is the essence of what I wish clients, both civil and criminal, understood about our country’s legal branch of government. The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows Americans to refuse to answer questions from law enforcement. The presumption of innocence and the burden prosecutors bear to prove guilt, even when the accused remains silent, are the bedrock of America criminal law.

The United States uses the adversarial system in its courts, for both civil and criminal cases. The opposing attorneys have primary responsibility for controlling the development and presentation of the lawsuit. The attorneys may not lie but have no duty to volunteer facts that do not support their client’s case. There is one exception. A prosecutor must disclose exculpatory evidence which is evidence that exonerates the defendant of guilt. Because of the adversarial approach, the plaintiff (or the government in a criminal setting) and the defendant each have lawyers that work to present their best side to persuade a judge and a jury. Leading up to the trial, each side works to obtain as much evidence and information to support their position. Justice is reached when the trier of fact, the jury, and the trier of law, the judge, make decisions after each side has presented their best case.

Talking to the opposing side freely leads to bad outcomes. For civil clients, depositions present the biggest problem. That is a discovery process where opposing counsel questions your party or witness. The deposition is out-of-court testimony made under oath and recorded by an authorized officer for later use in court. I coach clients to only answer the question asked. For example, if opposing counsel asks you if you own a dog that is a yes or no answer. Please respond with a yes or no. Do not wax poetic about your 7-year old schnauzer and the health benefits of pet ownership. I explain that our adversarial system means that opposing counsel will use the deposition to try and garner as much information from the opposite side as possible and then use it against them in court.

I once had a client say ouch on the record when I kicked him under the table because I could not get him to shut up. This client truly believed he could teach the opposing attorney everything he knew about the issues before the court so that he would eventually side with him. Not.

And please do not underestimate the importance of the right to remain silent in a criminal setting. There is no way talking to the police, without counsel present, can help you. Let me repeat. There is no way talking to the police can help you, if you are a suspect or a person of interest in a criminal case, Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.

And agriculture needs to be very aware that issues that used to be resolved as a civil matter have now become criminal. Think some environmental statutes. Packers and Stockyards. Stream litter. Banking issues. IRS. And more.

It is counter-intuitive to keep silent. It is human nature to be inclined to explain your innocence and assist with the goal of justice in the situation. Silence is a right people find hard to accept. If you’re innocent, aren’t you obligated to help the police solve the matter under investigation? Refusing to talk to the police seems like something people do only when they’ve got something to hide. There is no way talking to the police can help you. Furthermore, the cops play by different rules than the general public understands. It is legal for a policeman to lie about facts and evidence while questioning you, Also, given the complexity of some of our statutes, it is entirely possible to incriminate yourself with a different crime than the one being investigated by the police.

Much has been discussed about the recent decision by the Santa Fe County Prosecuting Attorney to charge Alec Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter because on October 21, 2021, he accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer of the western movie, Rust, and wounded a director, Joel Souza, when he was told a gun he was handed was “cold” but turned out to be loaded. I’ll leave the discussion of the appropriateness of manslaughter charges in this situation to folks that have a dog in the fight. The Prosecuting Attorney claims Baldwin bore responsibility for ensuring that the gun he was handed did not contain live rounds. My opinion is that the Prosecuting Attorney’s assertions make sense if Baldwin were the gun owner when the situation occurred. He was, however, an actor whose job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert. Movies employ armorers for that specific role. The Prosecuting Attorney also plans to charge the movie’s armorer with involuntary manslaughter.

My real concern is that immediately after the shooting, Alec Baldwin voluntarily talked to the police, on the record, for an hour, without representation by counsel. He was not aware that one of the two people he shot had died from her wounds. Not only is he facing several serious felonies, but also he has severely limited his defense because of all of the information he provided. Baldwin voluntarily talked because he wanted to help. Instead he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

What about traffic stops by a county deputy or city police or state highway patrol? I encourage my clients to not answer questions. I advise my clients to not consent to searches. If the officer is citing you, then please accept the citation and leave. If you are being detained, then request an attorney, but do not speak about anything to the police.

The Miranda warning we all know from television begins with “you have the right to remain silent.” Let’s think about that. Being silent is a right. Don’t be like American stand-up comedian, Ron White, who famously said that “I had the right to remain silent, but I didn’t have the ability.”

The following insight by the ancient Ionian Greek philosopher, Pythagoras, has aged well. “A fool is known by his speech, and a wise man by his silence.”