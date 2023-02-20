Upcoming conservation tillage events

Share Facebook

By Randall Reeder, P.E., Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired), Ohio State University

Farmers interested in increasing their corn yields by 20 or 30 bu/acre will want to learn from David Hula of Charles City, VA. He has won the yield contest 4 times, and has the current record of 616 bushels per acre.

He will share major points about maximizing yield during the General Session, starting at 8:30 a.m., March 14. Then he will answer your questions for 2 hours after lunch. David assures us that he keeps no secrets; he shares his practices, including what has not worked and what works best. He will answer your questions honestly.

We could not have brought David Hula to CTC without major support from Calmer Corn Heads, Brandt Products, Meristem, and Pioneer.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., the conference breaks into 4 concurrent sessions. On Day 2, there are also 4 concurrent sessions, from 8:30 to ~4:30. The Tuesday sessions are: Agronomic Crop Management; Nutrient Management; Precision Ag Technology; and No-till, Cover Crops and Soil Health. On Wednesday, the Agronomy and No-till sessions continue. The other two sessions are: Water Quality; and Climate and Carbon.

The program has a range of top presenters from OSU, other universities, government agencies, and businesses, plus outstanding farmers.

Registration details are on the website: ctc.osu.edu. Cost is only $100. The full program is on the website. Follow us on Facebook.com/Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference. There will be plenty of CCA credits and CLM credits available.

Russell Hedrick, Another Corn Yield Champ, at Brandt Farm, April 5

Register, starting Feb. 15, to be among the 150 participants at the Brandt Farm Soil Health Field Day, co-sponsored by the Ohio No-till Council.

In 2022, Russell Hedrick, Hickory, North Carolina, set a national record for non-irrigated corn at 459 bu/acre. His whole farm averaged 268 bpa, and one 40-acre field had 368 bpa. You will want to learn how this first-generation farmer uses no-till, cover crops, and cattle to build soil health to maximize yields while reducing inputs.

David Brandt, a no-tiller since 1971, will show how cover crop mixes have improved soil health. OSU scientists and engineers have validated changes in the soil, reduction in nutrients and sediment leaving the farm, and improved nutrient density in the crops.

Lydia Dresbach, Dresbach Farms at Chillicothe, will describe the benefits of regenerative agriculture practices in growing a variety of non-GMO crops. And from North Dakota, DeAnna and Kelly Lozensky, will describe how they reduced costs with home-grown fertility.

The program runs from 8:15 to 4:00. Register at: www.regengrain.com/shop/Fieldday2023, starting Feb. 15. The location is 6100 Basil Western Road, Carroll, Ohio.