Upcoming soybean research

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

In agriculture, the year is broken down into seasons. There is the planting season, the growing season, the harvest season, and winter meeting season. When it comes to agronomic research, they also have seasons. These include the planning season, the meeting season and the research season. Planning and research occurs all year long. Research goes on during the growing season, (and beyond in the laboratory). Meeting season occurs in the winter, as well as summer field days.

“When planning research, we try to move from the root upward,” said Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Plant Pathologist and Nematologist at The Ohio State University. “Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) will continue to be an important part of our research. We are looking at different seed treatments. We are also looking at different sources of resistance that can be effective at managing the sources of SCN resistance.”

There is more that impacts the root zone than just SCN.

“Staying in that root zone, we are also evaluating management to other soil borne pathogens. We are working at trying to better identify management strategies that work for Ohio for diseases like sudden death syndrome (SDS),” said Lopez Nicora. “We are looking at different isolates that were collected from different fields last year. We want to identify them and know what species they are. We know that they all cause SDS. We also know that there are more than one species of these fusarium that can cause SDS. We want to know which ones we have here in Ohio.”

Seed treatments are being evaluated for different pathogens besides the fungus that causes SDS. “We are evaluating seed treatments for the fusarium that causes seedling rot, and rhizoctonia, and the fungus that causes charcoal rot,” Lopez-Nicora said. “In fields that are poorly drained, we are also evaluating different management strategies for Oomycetes, the water molds Phytophthora and Pythium, and continuing to answer questions growers have.”

Moving up the plant, fungicides come into play.

“We are evaluating different fungicides at different timings for different diseases such as frogeye leaf spot and Septoria brown spot, and some of the white mold issues that can occur,” said Lopez-Nicora. “We want to be sure that our research is relevant.”