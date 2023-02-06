Share Facebook

By Laura Lindsey, Amanda Douridas, CCA, Taylor Dill, Ohio State University Extension

Due to popular demand, the AgCrops Team will host the 3rd annual virtual Corn College and Soybean School on Feb. 10, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring your OSU Extension state specialists and soil fertility guest speaker, Dr. Kurt Steinke, from Michigan State University. CCA CEUs will be available during the live presentations.

To register, please go to: go.osu.edu/cornsoy. Please register by Feb. 9 at noon. There is a $10 registration fee for this event, which goes directly to support OSU AgCrops Team activities.

Presentations will be recorded and uploaded to the AgCrops Team YouTube channel after the event (https://www.youtube.com/c/OSUAgronomicCrops). However, CCA CEUs will not be available for the recorded presentations.

MORNING SESSION 9:00-noon

9:00-9:40 Osler Ortez Corn Management for 2023

9:50-10:30 Laura Lindsey Soybean Management for 2023

10:40-11:20 Kurt Steinke (MSU) Soil Fertility

11:20-noon Mark Loux Weed Management

AFTERNOON SESSION 1:00-4:00

1:00-1:40 Kelley Tilmon Soybean Insect Management

1:50-2:30 Andy Michel Corn Insect Management

2:40-3:20 Pierce Paul Corn Disease Management

3:20-4:00 Horacio Lopez-Nicora Soybean Disease Management