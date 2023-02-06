Weaver named Outstanding Young Farmer

Share Facebook

Brad Weaver of Wyandot County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2023 Outstanding Young Farmer competition. The results were announced Jan. 28 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Outstanding Young Farmer Award competition is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

Weaver is a sixth generation farmer from Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Following his high school and 4-H career, when he showed cattle and hogs at the Wyandot County Fair, he attended The Ohio State University and received a bachelor’s degree in ag business and economics with a minor in education. His family raises wheat, corn, and soybeans as cash crops and uses a wide variety of cover crops on their farm. Weaver is currently the vice president of both the Wyandot County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees and Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District board.

As the winner, he receives a $3,000 cash prize, complimentary registration to the 2024 YAP Winter Leadership Experience and an expense-paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Salt Lake City where he will compete in the national contest. Prize packages are sponsored by Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America.

All finalists receive a softshell jacket and complimentary registration to the 2024 YAP Winter Leadership Experience. Finalist prizes are sponsored by Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and Ohio Soybean Council.