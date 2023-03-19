35 years of growth for the Ohio Beef Expo

Share Facebook

The Ohio Beef Expo took time to celebrate its 35-year anniversary in 2023, bringing familiar faces that have been part of its storied past. The Expo is not only a highlight of agricultural events in Ohio, but has solidified its place amongst beef occasions nationally. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood caught up with Elizabeth Harsh, executive director of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, to discuss the organization’s premier event. In this video, we also hear from Johnny Regula and Jim Rentz as they discuss the Expo’s evolution from a combined-breed sale to what it is today.